Abu Dhabi border rules: No Covid booster shots needed for tourists to enter Emirate

Vaccinated individuals must present proof of full vaccination status via their home country's official vaccination certificate.

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 7:00 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 7:06 PM

Visitors to Abu Dhabi don’t need a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine to enter the Emirate, local authorities said on Friday.

“A booster (third) dose for any Covid-19 vaccine is not a requirement for entry into the emirate,” the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) said.

The clarification came in the wake of fresh guidelines issued for UAE residents, who need a Green Pass on AlHosn app with valid 14 days PCR or a negative 96-hour test to enter Abu Dhabi. Residents need to take a booster to maintain Green Pass or have a 96-hour PCR test result to enter the capital.

According to the new guidelines for tourists, vaccinated individuals must present proof of their full vaccination (double shot) status via their home country’s official vaccination certificate through a mobile app or physical certificate and present a negative PCR test result obtained within the last 14 days, or a negative 48-hour PCR test obtained from tourists’ home country.

Unvaccinated visitors can enter with a negative PCR test obtained within the last 96 hours.

Significantly, a dedicated lane has been assigned for tourists at the border.

For tourists entering the emirate via the Dubai-Abu Dhabi road entry point, the DCT-Abu Dhabi has designated the far-right lane (Lane 1) as a dedicated tourist lane. This lane has a designated guest’s service office and officials to ensure seamless entry to the emirate and address any challenges.

When planning a trip to Abu Dhabi, all inbound tourists are urged to check DCT – Abu Dhabi’s destination website VisitAbuDhabi.ae for the latest travel guidelines and necessary Covid-19 precautionary measures.

