Coronavirus: UAE reports 277 Covid-19 cases, 329 recoveries, no deaths

Dubai - More than 83.3 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date

By Web report Published: Tue 28 Sep 2021, 1:54 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 2:20 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 277 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 329 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 330,693 additional tests.

More than 83.3 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 28 are 735,457 while total recoveries stand at 727,845. The death toll now stands at 2,094.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: India reports smallest rise in deaths since mid-March

>> Covid-19: Japan seeks to end state of emergency this month, says minister

Arab media played a pivotal role in the fight against Covid-19, according to a senior UAE researcher. Former diplomat Dr Yusuf Al Hosni's comments came during the ongoing Muslim Council of Elders conference in Jordan.

“The Arab media has acted as a tool in communication and spreading important news about the pandemic, including highlighting government policies and measures to help control the spread of the virus,” he said.

Across the globe, authorities in Perth have said they may not be able to hold an Ashes test over Australia's home summer due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Perth is scheduled to host the fifth and final test from January 14 but sports minister Richard Colbeck on Tuesday said the Western Australia capital might have to miss out because of the state's quarantine requirements.

Meanwhile, hospitals and nursing homes around the US are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for healthcare workers to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

New York healthcare employees had until the end of Monday to get at least one dose, but some hospitals had already begun suspending or otherwise taking action against holdouts.