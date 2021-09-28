Covid-19: India reports smallest rise in deaths since mid-March
The total number of infections stands at 33.7 million, according to data
India reported 179 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, the smallest rise since the middle of March, taking the total to 447,373.
Infections rose by 18,795, the smallest increase since early March, lifting the total to about 33.7 million, health ministry data showed.
