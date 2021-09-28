Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: India reports smallest rise in deaths since mid-March

Reuters/New Delhi
Filed on September 28, 2021
Photo: Reuters

The total number of infections stands at 33.7 million, according to data

India reported 179 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, the smallest rise since the middle of March, taking the total to 447,373.

Infections rose by 18,795, the smallest increase since early March, lifting the total to about 33.7 million, health ministry data showed.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: India 'prepares for the worst' ahead of possible third wave

>> Covid-19: India to make 8 million doses of J&J vaccine available




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210728&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210729277&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 