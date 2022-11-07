Coronavirus: UAE reports 263 Covid-19 cases, 290 recoveries, no deaths

Over 196 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 3:39 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 4:30 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 263 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 290 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,580.

The new cases were detected through 73,463 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on November 7 are 196,114,393, while total recoveries stand at 1,018,685. The death toll now stands at 2,348.

After nearly two-and-a-half years of strict Covid-19 rules and precautionary measures, the UAE government on Sunday announced the lifting of all restrictions it has put in place to keep the country and its residents safe during the pandemic.

Rules on wearing masks have been further eased. Health officials announced that masks will be optional in all open and closed facilities, including places of worship and mosques.

However, it will be mandatory to wear masks in health facilities and centres for people of determination. Praying on personal mats will be optional at mosques and praying facilities.

A government spokesperson oted that the second phase of relaxations have been approved after carefully studying the epidemiological situation in the country while monitoring occupancy rates in hospitals and intensive care for Covid-19 infected cases, which have consistently dipped below 300 for a while now.

Meanwhile, community members in Abu Dhabi, an emirate that has followed the strictest Covid-19 precautionary measures and restrictions in the country, are in a jovial mood.

They can now enter public places like shopping malls, restaurants, entertainment venues and establishments without the need to present the green pass on their Al Hosn app – a requirement implemented all the way back in June 2021.

Importantly, this means that residents no longer need to do a monthly PCR test to maintain the green colour on their app.