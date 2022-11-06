Covid-19: UAE announces lifting of all restrictions and precautionary measures

Green Pass on Al Hosn app is not required to enter public facilities and sites

After nearly two-and-a-half years of strict Covid-19 rules and precautionary measures, the UAE government on Sunday announced the lifting of all restrictions it has put in place to keep the country and its residents safe during the pandemic. The new rules will be applicable from 6am on Monday, November 7.

A government spokesperson announced in a virtual briefing the second phase of the easing of restrictions. These measures have been taken after studying the epidemiological situation in the country, while monitoring occupancy rates in hospitals for Covid-19 positive cases.

Health officials announced that wearing masks will be optional in all open and closed facilities, including places of worship and mosques, but excluding health facilities and centres for people of determination, where it will be mandatory.

Praying on personal mats will be optional at mosques and praying facilities.

The Al Hosn application will now be limited to a proof of vaccination, and for PCR test results inside and outside the country upon request. The Green Pass on the Al Hosn app will therefore not be required to enter public facilities and sites.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that the five-day isolation period for positive cases would remain in place, and that Covid-19 PCR testing and health facilities will still continue to operate.

Organising bodies for sporting events and activities at the national and local levels may request pre-examinations or vaccination certificates, according to the type or importance of the activity and its effectiveness.

In the first phase of easing of Covid-19 norms on September 28, the authorities had eased Covid-19 rules and made wearing of masks optional in most public places except hospitals and medical facilities, places of worship, on public transport, and for food service providers. Also, the validity of Green Pass on Al Hosn app was increased to 30 days, and isolation period for infected individuals was reduced to just five days.