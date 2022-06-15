Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,395 Covid-19 cases, 1,023 recoveries, no deaths

Over 165.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Wed 15 Jun 2022

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,395 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,023 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 16,814.

The new cases were detected through 267,653 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 15 are 921,566, while total recoveries stand at 902,447. The death toll now stands at 2,305.

Daily Covid-19 cases have more than doubled in under a week in the UAE. Authorities also noted an increase in hospitalisation rates of infected people.

Addressing a media briefing on Monday evening, an NCEMA spokesperson highlighted the reasons for the increase in cases. “We monitored a number of practices that pose risks to the community and public health,” the official said.

Doctors are also attributing the rise in cases due to everyone’s casual attitude towards Covid-19 protocols.

As per current guidelines, a minimum of 10 days of home isolation is still recommended. However, “After seven days from the time of first symptoms, it is reasonable to assume you are low risk to yourself and others,” opines Dr Mohammad Fawzi Katranji, Consultant Pulmonologist at Al Zahra Hospital, Dubai.

On the international front, India on Wednesday witnessed a new spike in its daily Covid-19 cases with the country reporting 8,822 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry.

The country logged 6,594 fresh infections on Tuesday, around 18 per cent lesser as compared to Monday with 8,084 Covid-19 cases.