Coronavirus: UAE reports 115 Covid-19 cases, 159 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Report Published: Sat 16 Oct 2021, 1:55 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Oct 2021, 2:05 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 115 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 159 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 362,508 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 16 are 738,487 while total recoveries stand at 732,143. The death toll now stands at 2,118.

Saudi Arabia will ease Covid-19 curbs from today, October 17, in response to a sharp drop in daily infections, SPA reported on Friday.

The government will lift social distancing measures and allow full-capacity attendance at the country's two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, the agency added.

Social distancing regulations will also be dropped and public places, transport, restaurants, cinemas, and other gatherings will be allowed to operate at full capacity once again.

Meanwhile, New Zealand health care workers administered a record number of vaccine jabs on Saturday, as the nation held a festival aimed at getting more people inoculated against the coronavirus.

Musicians, sports stars and celebrities pitched in for the "Vaxathon" event which was broadcast on television and online for eight hours straight. By late afternoon, more than 120,000 people had gotten shots, eclipsing the daily record of 93,000 set in August. The event stretched into the evening.