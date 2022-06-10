Coronavirus: Diabetes may increase risk of long Covid

Symptoms include brain fog, skin conditions, depression, and shortness of breath

A walk to beat diabetes in Abu Dhabi

By Reuters Published: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 11:11 AM

New analyses of seven previous studies suggest that diabetes may increase the risk of long Covid.

Researchers reviewed studies that tracked people for at least four weeks after Covid-19 recovery to see which individuals developed persistent symptoms associated with long Covid. These include brain fog, skin conditions, depression, and shortness of breath.

In a presentation on Sunday at the annual Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association, it was In three of the studies, people with diabetes were up to four times more likely to develop long Covid compared to people without diabetes.

The researchers said diabetes appears to be "a potent risk factor" for long Covid-19. However, these findings are preliminary since the studies used different methods, definitions of long Covid, and follow-up times. Some looked at hospitalized patients while others focused on people with milder cases of Covid-19.

"More high-quality studies across multiple populations and settings are needed to determine if diabetes is indeed a risk factor," said the researchers. "In the meantime, careful monitoring of people with diabetes... may be advised."

ALSO READ: