Coronavirus: Diabetes may increase risk of long Covid

Thousands of service members in US have refused other coronavirus jabs
coronavirus1 day ago
New analyses of seven previous studies suggest that diabetes may increase the risk of long Covid.
Researchers reviewed studies that tracked people for at least four weeks after Covid-19 recovery to see which individuals developed persistent symptoms associated with long Covid. These include brain fog, skin conditions, depression, and shortness of breath.
In a presentation on Sunday at the annual Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association, it was In three of the studies, people with diabetes were up to four times more likely to develop long Covid compared to people without diabetes.
The researchers said diabetes appears to be "a potent risk factor" for long Covid-19. However, these findings are preliminary since the studies used different methods, definitions of long Covid, and follow-up times. Some looked at hospitalized patients while others focused on people with milder cases of Covid-19.
"More high-quality studies across multiple populations and settings are needed to determine if diabetes is indeed a risk factor," said the researchers. "In the meantime, careful monitoring of people with diabetes... may be advised."
ALSO READ:
Thousands of service members in US have refused other coronavirus jabs
coronavirus1 day ago
Country announces 7,240 new infections, rise of nearly 41% in daily cases
coronavirus1 day ago
Minhang will be placed under 'closed management'
coronavirus1 day ago
Director-General Tedros describes the decline as 'a very encouraging trend'
coronavirus2 days ago
The so-called 'bivalent' shot was tested in a trial of 850 adults
coronavirus2 days ago
He and a group of acquaintances allegedly submitted 1,700 false applications for funds
coronavirus2 days ago
Over 163.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus2 days ago
Baerbock had planned to stay until Wednesday and then visit Greece and Turkey
coronavirus3 days ago