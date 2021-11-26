UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid after flying to Italy

Adams was in Milan to to promote Pirelli’s 2022 calendar, which he had shot

By Reuters

Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 1:52 AM

Canadian singer Bryan Adams said on Thursday he had tested positive for Covid-19 after flying into Italy and was going to hospital.

Adams, who is also a photographer, came to Milan to promote Pirelli’s 2022 calendar, which he had shot.

“Here I am, just arrived in Milano and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So, it’s off to hospital for me,” he said in a post on Instagram, showing a photo of himself wearing a mask, sat behind a table.

“Thanks for all your support,” he said.

Adams wrote in a post dated October 31 that he had had Covid, but had not suffered any symptoms. He subsequently performed concerts in Las Vegas before heading to Italy.


More news from coronavirus