Britain will no longer require Covid tests for fully vaccinated travellers

Report says an announcement on the change in guidance would be made on January 26

A passenger walks through International Arrivals, at London's Heathrow Airport. — AP file
A passenger walks through International Arrivals, at London's Heathrow Airport. — AP file

By Reuters

Published: Sun 16 Jan 2022, 4:50 AM

Britain’s vaccinated travellers will be able to go on half-term holidays next month without taking Covid-19 tests on their return, The Times reported.

Transport minister Grant Shapps is in favour of ending the testing system for the double-jabbed in time for the February break, the report said.

ALSO READ:

An announcement on the change in guidance would be made on January 26, the report said.


