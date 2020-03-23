Coronavirus: UAE closes malls, fresh food markets for 2 weeks
The decision will take effect after 48 hours and will be subject to review and re-assessment.
The UAE has decided to close all commercial centres, and shopping malls along with fish, meat and vegetables markets for a renewable period of two weeks. (Coronavirus outbreak: All the latest updates)
In a statement today, the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management said the decision will take effect after 48 hours, and will be subject to review and re-assessment.
The decision excludes pharmacies, and food retail outlets, including cooperative societies, grocery stores, and supermarkets, along with fish, meat and vegetables markets dealing with wholesalers.
Under the decision, restaurants will not be allowed to receive customers. Instead, their services will be limited to home deliveries only.
