Narratiive Tags - Khaleej Times Desktop
Coronavirus outbreak
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus: UAE closes malls, fresh food markets for 2 weeks

Wam
Filed on March 23, 2020
UAE coronavirus , Wuhan, Covid-19, health, China, warning, travel, mers, sars, Coronavirus outbreak, tourists, Visa, Flight, Middle east, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iran, Italy

(Photo: Shihab/KT)

The decision will take effect after 48 hours and will be subject to review and re-assessment.

The UAE has decided to close all commercial centres, and shopping malls along with fish, meat and vegetables markets for a renewable period of two weeks. (Coronavirus outbreak: All the latest updates) 

In a statement today, the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management said the decision will take effect after 48 hours, and will be subject to review and re-assessment.

The decision excludes pharmacies, and food retail outlets, including cooperative societies, grocery stores, and supermarkets, along with fish, meat and vegetables markets dealing with wholesalers.

Under the decision, restaurants will not be allowed to receive customers. Instead, their services will be limited to home deliveries only.

ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus outbreak
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?AID=/20200323/ARTICLE/200329659&Show=0 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Covid-19: UAE residents told not to step out unless for emergencies

23 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus in UAE: Emirates suspends most passenger flights, announces pay cuts

22 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus: UAE closes malls, fresh food markets for 2 weeks

23 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Sharjah

Coronavirus in UAE: Sharjah government asks employees to work from home

22 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Positive News Of The Day

Covid-19 in UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces additional Dh16 billion stimulus package

22 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

#StayHome: UAE tells residents to avoid parks, restaurants, beaches to fight Covid-19

21 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Finance

Coronavirus in UAE: Dubai banks roll out major relief measures for residents

21 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Rent waived for 3 months for tenants in Sharjah markets

22 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Covid-19 in UAE: Youth in Dubai held for violating govt order, mocking police

22 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

WHO advises against lockdowns, says coronavirus may resurge later

22 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Transport

50% traffic fine discount scheme extended by 3 months in Abu Dhabi

21 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Dubai businesses given 'freedom' to close or continue amid Covid-19 spread

22 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Telecom

Coronavirus: UAE mobile network name changes

22 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus in UAE: Public, recreational facilities shut in Abu Dhabi

22 March 2020

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus outbreak

Covid-19 in UAE: Umm Al Quwain businesses exempted from fees, fines

22 March 2020

 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 