World could feel Covid-19 aftershocks for decades

A vaccine cannot undo damage that will stretch across years, even decades to come.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday that the world could be fighting the aftershocks of the Covid-19 pandemic for decades to come even if vaccines are quickly approved.

Opening a special UN summit on the virus, being held virtually as a safety precaution, Guterres hailed the quick scientific progress but cautioned that vaccination was not a panacea for the ills affecting the planet. “Let’s not fool ourselves. A vaccine cannot undo damage that will stretch across years, even decades to come,” Guterres said. “Extreme poverty is rising; the threat of famine looms. We face the biggest global recession in eight decades.”

He said Covid-19 — which has killed nearly 1.5 million people globally — had exacerbated other long-term challenges including inequality and climate change.

Leaders or senior officials from more than 100 countries will take part in the summit through short, pre-recorded speeches, but diplomats do not expect the virtual two-day gathering to lead immediately to major decisions. Guterres reiterated his call that vaccines be considered a “global public good” that are shared around the world.

He appealed for contributions to fill a $4.3 billion shortfall in financing over the next two months. More than 180 countries have joined Covax, a global collaboration working with manufacturers to distribute vaccines equitably.