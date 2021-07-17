Video: How Abu Dhabi's drive-thru abattoirs will ensure Covid safety this Eid

The capital's municipality has approved 3 apps to simplify the process.

Drive-thru abattoirs are all set to help ensure Covid safety in the Capital during Eid Al Adha next week.

In an official video, the Abu Dhabi Municipality detailed the various measures it is taking during the festive season to ensure the comfort and safety of the public.

"There is no waiting in halls this year; everyone will be asked to wait in their cars," said Khalfan Mohamed Al Mehairbi, Section Head- Slaughterhouses, Public Health Department. "We will collect the animals and return them after the sacrifice."

All processes will then be conducted inside the municipality's abattoirs under the supervision of a veterinary crew.

Residents can use the Zabehaty, Zabayeh Al Jazeera, and Dhabayeh UAE apps to further simplify the process.

Eid Al Adha: Abu Dhabi issues new guidelines for sacrifices, distribution of meat

"In case there is any doubt during the veterinary checkup samples from the animal, it will be brought here to ensure their suitability for human consumption," explained Dr Zeyad Majeed Alhayll, head of the Veterinary Control Unit at the Public Health Department's main lab.

He called on the public to head to abattoirs to carry out their sacrifices and to avoid performing them anywhere else. This is to protect public health and to avoid causing harm to themselves and their family members.