Eid Al Adha: Abu Dhabi issues new guidelines for sacrifices, distribution of meat

The measures have been announced to help curtail the spread of Covid-19 in the Emirate.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced fresh Covid-19 precautionary measures for those celebrating Eid Al Adha in the Capital.

Sacrificial donations, distributions and payments are to be arranged with charitable organisations within the UAE, Abu Dhabi Media Office stated in a series of tweets. This can be done via apps that have been approved by the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

ALSO READ:

>> Eid in Abu Dhabi: Kids, elderly not allowed to attend public prayers

>> Eid Al Adha holiday in UAE: No toll, parking charges in Abu Dhabi

The three apps approved for this purpose are Zabehaty, Zabayeh Al Jazeera, and Dhabayeh Al Emarat.

Sacrifices must only be conducted at approved abattoirs that provide drive-through services to customers.

Procuring the services of itinerant butchers offering at-home services is prohibited.

With regard to distributions to friends, the authority noted that they must take place in adherence with all safety measures.

"Distribution to friends and relatives should be done with the highest degree of caution and follow all preventive measures to control the spread of Covid-19," it said.

On Friday, authorities had urged the public to extend Eid greetings through digital means and to avoid social gatherings.

It also asked community members observing the occasion to avoid giving gifts, especially money, to prevent the spread of the virus.