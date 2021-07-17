Eid Al Adha: Abu Dhabi issues new guidelines for sacrifices, distribution of meat
The measures have been announced to help curtail the spread of Covid-19 in the Emirate.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced fresh Covid-19 precautionary measures for those celebrating Eid Al Adha in the Capital.
Sacrificial donations, distributions and payments are to be arranged with charitable organisations within the UAE, Abu Dhabi Media Office stated in a series of tweets. This can be done via apps that have been approved by the Department of Municipalities and Transport.
ALSO READ:
>> Eid in Abu Dhabi: Kids, elderly not allowed to attend public prayers
>> Eid Al Adha holiday in UAE: No toll, parking charges in Abu Dhabi
The three apps approved for this purpose are Zabehaty, Zabayeh Al Jazeera, and Dhabayeh Al Emarat.
Sacrifices must only be conducted at approved abattoirs that provide drive-through services to customers.
Procuring the services of itinerant butchers offering at-home services is prohibited.
With regard to distributions to friends, the authority noted that they must take place in adherence with all safety measures.
"Distribution to friends and relatives should be done with the highest degree of caution and follow all preventive measures to control the spread of Covid-19," it said.
On Friday, authorities had urged the public to extend Eid greetings through digital means and to avoid social gatherings.
It also asked community members observing the occasion to avoid giving gifts, especially money, to prevent the spread of the virus.
-
Weather
UAE weather alert: Lightning, heavy rains, over...
Jaw-dropping videos show thunder over gushing waters on Saturday. READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Motorists urged to reduce speed amid...
Police warn of unstable weather in the coming days; motorists to... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ...
Massive floods hit the State of North Rhine-Westphalia. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Abu Dhabi parents, kids excited for in-...
Students will be returning to their school campuses during the new... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 12 rescued after fire breaks out in home
The fire began as a result of an electrical short circuit in a tent... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Airport clarifies 'inaccurate' flight delay...
The security and safety of passengers is a top priority, said the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Flights from 6 countries suspended until...
Several South Asian and African countries affected READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst...
Unavailability of vaccines could leave millions of people vulnerable... READ MORE