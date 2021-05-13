- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
US: Vaccinated people don't need to wear masks
Decision follows data showing the extremely high efficacy of vaccines
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday announced it was lifting mask-wearing requirements for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
"Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing," said CDC director Rochelle Walensky.
"If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic."
The decision follows accumulating data showing the extremely high efficacy of vaccines, not just to prevent symptomatic Covid-19 but also infection.
In the rare case that someone who is fully vaccinated becomes infected, research has shown they are unlikely to have a high viral load in their nose and therefore very unlikely to transmit the disease onward.
According to the CDC's website, masks may still be required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation travelling into, within, or out of the United States, and in US transportation hubs such as airports and stations.
Fully vaccinated international travellers arriving in the United States still need to get tested within three days of their flight, or show documentation of recovery from Covid-19 in the past three months.
Walensky said people who are immune compromised should talk to their doctor before giving up their mask.
It has been shown immune compromised people do not respond as well to the vaccines.
Finally, she added, the guidance was subject to change if the situation gets worse.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US: Vaccinated people don't need to wear masks
Decision follows data showing the extremely high efficacy of vaccines READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid relief for India: Quick on the uptake
Khalsa Aid and BAPS Swaminarayan temple have stepped up efforts to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Noted surgeon to head task force for...
Dr Devi Shetty chosen by Karnataka government as chairman of high-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in India: More than 2b doses of vaccines to ...
Those doses would include 750 million of AstraZeneca vaccine as well... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Critical patient with expired insurance...
Friends and well-wishers come together for a noble cause. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Times Group chairperson Indu Jain passes away at...
Tributes pour in after the demise of the philanthropist at 84 due to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE approves Pfizer jab for 12-15 age...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention announces the decision READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Incredible India deserves respect, writes Matthew ...
World media spared no time in lambasting a country of a whopping 1.4... READ MORE
News
UAE: Mosques, musallahs host Eid Al Fitr prayers