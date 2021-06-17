US to spend $3 billion on Covid-19 antiviral pills development: Fauci
The pills could begin arriving by year’s end.
The United States is devoting $3.2 billion to advance development of antiviral pills for Covid-19, officials said Thursday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, announced the investment during a White House briefing as part of a new “antiviral program for pandemics” to develop drugs to address symptoms caused by potentially dangerous viruses like the coronavirus.
The pills, which would be used to minimize symptoms after infection, are in development and could begin arriving by year’s end, pending the completion of clinical trials.
Fauci said the new program would invest in “accelerating things that are already in progress” for Covid-19, but also work to innovate new therapies for other viruses.
“There are few treatments that exist for many of the viruses that have pandemic potential,” said Fauci.
But he added, “vaccines clearly remain the centerpiece of our arsenal.”
News of the administration’s plans for the pill was first reported Thursday by The New York Times.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US to spend $3 billion on Covid-19 antiviral...
The pills could begin arriving by year’s end. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Vaccines made mandatory for many...
Authorities have made vaccines mandatory for people in service... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Green Pass: Abu Dhabi residents face issues as...
NCEMA acknowledges the glitch, and work is in progress to fix the bug. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE doctors say Sotrovimab will improve Covid-19...
Abu Dhabi becomes the first city globally to receive the new Covid-19 ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Green Pass: Abu Dhabi residents face issues as...
NCEMA acknowledges the glitch, and work is in progress to fix the bug. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man jumps to death while trying to escape...
The fight had broken out between some men in the apartment. READ MORE
-
Utilities
UAE: Haven't received your Emirates ID? Here's...
Step-by-step process to renew your Emirates ID online. READ MORE
-
Tennis
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Olympics
Nadal lost in the semifinal at the French Open READ MORE
Jobs
Dubai govt jobs for expats; up to Dh30,000 salary