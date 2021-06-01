- EVENTS
UK reports no new Covid-19 deaths for first time since March 2020
Britain recorded no new deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test on Tuesday.
The last time Britain recorded no deaths was in March 2020, before the country had entered its first lockdown. The figure on Tuesday relates to how many deaths have been reported and it comes after a national holiday on Monday - a factor which has in the past skewed the data.
Britain's overall death toll from the pandemic stands at 127,782 and is the fifth highest in the world according to John Hopkins University data.
The British government data showed 3,165 new cases of the virus, broadly flat on the previous day.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Transport
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
