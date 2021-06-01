Coronavirus Pandemic
UK reports no new Covid-19 deaths for first time since March 2020

Reuters/London
Filed on June 1, 2021

(Reuters file)

Britain's overall death toll from the pandemic stands at 127,782.


Britain recorded no new deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test on Tuesday.

The last time Britain recorded no deaths was in March 2020, before the country had entered its first lockdown. The figure on Tuesday relates to how many deaths have been reported and it comes after a national holiday on Monday - a factor which has in the past skewed the data.

Britain's overall death toll from the pandemic stands at 127,782 and is the fifth highest in the world according to John Hopkins University data.

The British government data showed 3,165 new cases of the virus, broadly flat on the previous day.




