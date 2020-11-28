UAE's coronavirus stem cell therapy treats 5,000 Covid-19 cases, four leukaemia patients
Available free of charge to all moderate-to-high risk Covid-19 patients in the country.
An innovative coronavirus stem-cell treatment helped 5,000 patients recover from the effects of Covid-19, according to the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre (ADSCC).
Additionally, four patients with leukaemia also recovered under the same treatment called, UAECell19. The ADSCC conducted more than 584,000 PCR tests.
The large increase was as a result of the massive effort by the staff at the centre to treat as many people as possible following the UAE government’s decision to make it available free of charge to all moderate-to-high risk Covid-19 patients in the country.
After trials, researchers at ADSCC concluded that UAECell19 reduced the duration of hospitalisation from 22 days to just six, when compared to patients who had received standard treatment.
Further analyses revealed that patients treated with stem cells were 3.1 times more likely to recover in less than seven days than those treated with standard therapy, and 67 percent of the patients who received the stem cells treatment owed their recovery to the new treatment.
