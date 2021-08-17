UAE flights: Rapid PCR test norms revised for passengers from India, Pakistan, 4 other countries
The rule applies to passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda.
Stranded passengers from India, Pakistan and four other countries to Dubai can take their rapid PCR test six hours prior to their departure instead of four hours.
UAE flights: Pakistan airports set up rapid PCR testing facilities
So far, passengers needed to show a negative rapid PCR test result conducted within four hours prior to departure of a flight for Dubai.
Full list of new Covid-19 rules in UAE: Operating capacities, PCR tests, green pass
However, travel agents on Tuesday received a fresh notification from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority informing them about the new rule to provide "extra flexibility to the airlines to facilitate the operations".
ICA approval for flights to UAE from restricted countries: Who can apply
The notification said that the rapid PCR test can be conducted at the departure airport within six hours prior to departure instead of four hours from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda.
"The airlines shall ensure that the rapid PCR test report is based on molecular diagnostic testing intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid for SARS-COV-2 viral RNA, which is to be conducted at the departure airport, with minimum interaction possible between the passengers and the airport community," the notification added.
