UAE flights: Rapid PCR test norms revised for passengers from India, Pakistan, 4 other countries

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 17, 2021
Reuters

The rule applies to passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda.


Stranded passengers from India, Pakistan and four other countries to Dubai can take their rapid PCR test six hours prior to their departure instead of four hours.

So far, passengers needed to show a negative rapid PCR test result conducted within four hours prior to departure of a flight for Dubai.

However, travel agents on Tuesday received a fresh notification from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority informing them about the new rule to provide "extra flexibility to the airlines to facilitate the operations".

The notification said that the rapid PCR test can be conducted at the departure airport within six hours prior to departure instead of four hours from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda.

"The airlines shall ensure that the rapid PCR test report is based on molecular diagnostic testing intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid for SARS-COV-2 viral RNA, which is to be conducted at the departure airport, with minimum interaction possible between the passengers and the airport community," the notification added.

Ashwani Kumar

I am a newspaperman from the emirate of Abu Dhabi. A journalist at heart. I get my stories from the streets. A south Indian born in the Hindi heartland, I easily connect with people from different nationalities and cultures. I am calm like a monk, sensitive and very patient reporter. On the ground, I cover a range of topics related to community, health, embassy, tourism, transport, business and sports. I will go out on a leg to do what’s right and stand by what I believe in.



