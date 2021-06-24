UAE: Emirates extends Nigeria flight suspension until at least July 6

The airline had previously said that the suspension was 'until further notice.'

Emirates has announced that their passenger flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until July 6, 2021.

According to the latest travel updates on their website, “customers travelling to and from Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted for travel.”

“Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE.” the update said.

The airline had previously suspended all passengers to and from Nigeria “until further notice”, in line with directives from the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai.

“We regret the inconvenience caused, and affected customers should contact their booking agent or Emirates call centre for rebooking. Emirates remains committed to Nigeria, and we look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow.”