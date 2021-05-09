UAE Eid holidays: Dubai Covid vaccine centres to be closed

Covid-19 assessment centres in Al Badaa, Al Khawaneej and Dubai Municipality will function 24/7

The Dubai Health Authority's (DHA) Covid-19 vaccination centres will be closed from May 12 to 14 to mark Eid Al Fitr. The centres include One Central, Al Barsha Hall and Dialysis Centre at Al Twar.

The DHA's Covid-19 assessment centres in Al Badaa, Al Khawaneej and the Dubai Municipality will function 24/7.

DHA hospitals

Hospitals and health centres will work as per shift timings and medical practitioners will be on call to ensure work continues as usual. The emergency departments of all DHA hospitals will be functional around the clock.

Rashid, Latifa and Dubai hospital outpatient services will be closed from May 12 to 14.

Primary healthcare centres

Nadd Al Hamar, Al Barsha and Airport medical centres will function around the clock on all days. All other DHA primary healthcare centres will be closed during the Eid break.

Al Lusialy Medical Fitness Centre will also be open from 10am to 3pm for family medicine service and for PCR tests.

Medical fitness centres

All medical fitness centres are closed during the Eid break. The Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Centre will be open on Tuesday, May 11, from 8am to 1pm.

DHA’s specialised centres will be closed during the Eid break.