UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Covid safety rules announced

UAE residents could get up to five days off this Eid Al Fitr.

UAE residents have been told to avoid family visits and gatherings during the blessed occasion of Eid Al Fitr. Eid celebrations must be restricted to members of the same family who live in the same house, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Tuesday, May 4.

These were among the multiple Covid safety rules announced by the authority. Eid is expected to fall either on Wednesday, May 12, or Thursday, May 13, depending on when the crescent moon is sighted.

Greetings must be exchanged via electronic means of communication and not in person.

Neighbours and family members must not give each other gifts or share food.

The popular tradition of giving cash or gifts (Eidiya) must be avoided. If they must, cash must be transferred to bank accounts.

The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources announced earlier today that the Eid break would be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

