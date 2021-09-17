UAE doctors explain how Covid vaccination reduces stress

The vaccine's positive psychological effects are likely to kick in a few weeks after the second dose

A new study has found that people who are vaccinated against Covid-19 are less likely to experience stress — and UAE doctors and residents are in agreement.

Conducted by the University of Southern California, the research — published in PLOS Journal — highlights the positive mental health effects in people who received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Arun Kumar K, specialist psychiatrist at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai, said that those who are vaccinated may worry less about getting infected and become more active by pursuing social interactions as well as work and travel options.

“The study conducted on 8,003 individuals in the US showed reduced mental distress on receiving the vaccine, though they do not attribute it to direct effects of the vaccine,” he said.

Dr Laila Mohamadien, specialist psychiatric at Medcare Hospital, said that a stronger immunity might also be contributing to reduced stress.

“The idea of being immune reduces the rate of anxiety, excessive worry about getting infected, make social contact more at ease and hence, reduces isolation, making one socially active,” Dr Laila said.

Healthcare specialists also said that the vaccine's positive psychological effects are likely to kick in two weeks to one month after the second dose.

“The first dose of the vaccine decreased the rate of the stress and anxiety by providing the hope of immunity against Covid-19,” Dr Laila said.

Residents, too, have attested to the vaccine’s mental benefits.

Aathar Mohammed, a Moroccan expat and businessman living in Deira, said that his mental pressure has decreased to a great extent.

“Vaccination gives us a sense of relief. Knowing that you are vaccinated, it not only builds our confidence of being immune, but it also gives us beliefthat we’re shielded from complications,” he said.

Suhail Pehlawan Nuristhani, an Afghani expat and a dry fruit merchant in Al Ras, said he believes that vaccination allows people to carry on their daily activities without any hindrance.

“We all have got our two doses of vaccines, and the UAE authorities are doing a splendid task in vaccinating all the residents. All I understand is if I am Covid-19 positive, I will not have much complication, which makes me feel secured and safe,” he said.

Healthcare specialists have urged residents to guard themselves against the disease by following protocols laid down by the authorities.

ayaz@khaleejtimes.com