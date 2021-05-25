UAE Covid vaccine: Common side-effects and what you must do

They are signs the immune system is creating anti-bodies and are nothing to worry about, doctors say.

Covid vaccine side-effects are signs the immune system is creating anti-bodies, and are nothing to worry about, doctors say.

Some of the side effects include pain, fever, tiredness headache, among others, and doctors say most normally go away in a day or two.

Here are some most common side-effects and what you must do.

Local reaction

Pain, redness, itching or swollen armpits and swelling are often seen on the arm where the vaccination is taken.

Bodily reaction

Fever, headache, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, cough, allergy, muscle pain, arthralgia, and lethargy may occur in some patients.

Dr Niya Jamaludheen, General Practitioner, Aster Clinic - International City, said: “These were most frequently reported within the first 24 hours after vaccination and last for an average of 1 to 1.5 days. They are usually mild and go away on their own,”

Dr Abdalkarim Nassar, Specialist Pulmonologist at Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah said: “Minor side effects are common after receiving any vaccine. There is nothing to worry about these minor side effects.”

Doctors say that these effects are signs that our immune system has recognized the protein in the vaccine and is responding to it. In future if we are exposed to the virus, our body now has developed antibodies which are ready to fight the infection.

“Many don’t experience any of these side effects. It does not mean your body isn’t responding to the vaccine,” Dr Niya added.

The doctors recommend taking adequate rest and staying hydrated after vaccination. They advise taking a paracetamol tablets any of these symptoms appear after the vaccination. To relieve pain at the injection site, one can use a cold compress.

Other vaccines such as Oral Polio Vaccine, Immunization Polio Vaccine, Measles Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine and Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine have similar side effects, which are similarly minor in severity and self-limiting.

When you must seek medical advice?

Medicos advise consulting your doctor if the symptoms persist for more than 2-3 days, or if you experience any unusual symptoms.

Dr Pramod, Specialist Biologist, Zulekha Hospital, said: “If symptoms are severe and persistent, you should seek medical advice. Severe allergy, low blood pressure, severe shortness of breath, or severe skin rash, are rare after vaccination. In case if you have any of these symptoms, seek medical assistance, or you can contact MOHAP on: 80011111,”

ayaz@khaleejtimes.com