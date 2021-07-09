james@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 9, 2021 | Last updated on July 9, 2021 at 10.25 am

UAE Covid vaccine booster shot: When, how to get one

The Covid-19 vaccine booster shot will help stimulate immunity, especially against the new strains.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE health sector, had said earlier in the week that such booster shots are given in other kinds of vaccines too, just like the seasonal flu vaccine.

“As the health sector follows the best ways to protect society, it was critical to provide vaccines to control the pandemic, including the booster shot, given after the main doses to stimulate immunity,” Dr Farida said during the weekly Covid briefing.

“These shots are provided in other kinds of vaccines, like the seasonal flu vaccine. We recommend that eligible individuals take the vaccines after consulting a specialised doctor so as to protect themselves and support the national effort in combating the pandemic,” she had added.

Dr Gunjan Mahajan, clinical pathologist at the Burjeel Hospital in Dubai said that the booster shot is essential as it will help strengthen the immunity against the different strains.

“The booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19 is required to strengthen the immunity against the different strains of the coronavirus, especially due to spread and emergence of the new mutant strains,” she pointed out.

And while vaccine appointments can be booked through the DHA’s app or through its WhatsApp account in Dubai, residents in Abu Dhabi can book appointments through Seha’s app or by calling the customer service centre.

Dr Mahajan added that the VPS Healthcare group was also offering booster shots in Abu Dhabi.

“Vaccination centres under the VPS Healthcare group also offer booster doses for the eligible groups through walk-ins in the Abu Dhabi region,” she revealed.

Dr Sunil Vyas, specialist pulmonologist at Aster Hospital in Dubai said that the booster shot has been advised based on scientific research and added that two doses of the vaccine may not be as effective against the mutant strain.

“The covid vaccine booster shot has been advised by the UAE as well as other countries based on scientific research and the mutant strains being detected. The reason has been that the two doses of the Covid vaccine might not be as effective to prevent the mutant strain,” said Dr Vyas.

“In Dubai you do not need approval from a doctor, for the booster dose,” he added.

Here is an explainer about the booster shot:

Why does one need to get the booster shot?

The booster shot is required to strengthen the immunity against the different strains of the coronavirus, especially due to spread and emergence of the new mutant stains.

Time frame for the booster shot:

According to the Department of Health (DoH) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), residents can take the booster shot six months after their second dose. They can choose between Pfizer-BioNTech or Sinopharm. Authorities have advised residents to take one Pfizer shot only as a booster.

Eligibility:

According to the UAE health authorities, residents can take the booster shot after medical evaluation.

How can you get the booster shot?

> In Dubai, vaccine appointments can be booked through the DHA’s app or through its WhatsApp account 800342 by sending “Hi” message.

> In Abu Dhabi, appointments can be booked by calling Seha's customer service centre on 80050, or through the Seha app.

