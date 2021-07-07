UAE Covid vaccine: Sinopharm offers immunity for 9 months

One can take a booster dose six months after the second dose of Sinopharm.

With the Sinopharm jab offering nine-month immunity against Covid-19, Abu Dhabi health authorities are now studying how often a person should take a booster dose.

“The Sinopharm vaccine offers immunity for nine months, and taking the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be considered as a booster shot,” the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said on its official Twitter handle in response to a query posted by a Netizen.

When asked whether the Pfizer booster requires one or two doses, Seha clarified: “The Pfizer booster dose is only one shot for those who are originally vaccinated with Sinopharm.”

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC) in a statement to Khaleej Times said individuals may opt for either Sinopharm or Pfizer booster dose after a medical evaluation.

“Booster dose is available for those who have completed six months since the second dose of Sinopharm. Individuals may choose to receive either the Sinopharm vaccine or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a booster after medical evaluation.”

Asked if an individual is required to take a booster dose every six months, the ADPHC noted: “The booster dose helps enhance the immunity response; therefore, decreasing individuals’ susceptibility to infection, complications and hospitalisation. We are currently working with other health authorities to determine the periodicity of taking the booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines based on up-to-date reviewed scientific robust data.”

The ADPHC underlined that there is “no difference” in the dosage of booster shot compared to the initial two jabs. “No difference in Sinopharm vaccine doses. All doses are given in the same volume dosage.”

A senior doctor at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City highlighted that it is rare for a vaccinated individual not to have antibodies.

“That may happen one in a 100 or one in a 1,000 that someone may not respond to any vaccine due to their body structure.”

The doctor stressed on taking a booster dose and the need for continuing with precautionary measures. “Take the booster shot and take the necessary precautions.”

Seha facilities, in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, provides both the Sinopharm and Pfizer vaccines. Individuals need to book appointments through the Seha mobile application.

Those who have missed their appointments for the second doses can get vaccinated within 21 to 56 days after the first shot. “However, appointments for the second dose are auto generated and cannot be rescheduled — if you cannot make it on time, you can go any time after and within 21 to 56 days,” Seha said.