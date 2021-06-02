- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Covid-19 patient on remote island airlifted to hospital
The patient was transferred from the island to the hospital in an isolation capsule, which was launched in August last year.
A Covid-19 patient, who needed urgent medical assistance, has been airlifted to a hospital in Abu Dhabi.
The Abu Dhabi Police said that a helicopter was dispatched to airlift the 50-year-old Asian resident to Al Rahba Hospital.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Injured Emirati airlifted to hospital from Abu Dhabi desert
The police had received an SOS that the resident in Delma Island was in urgent need of assistance.
Following this, the air ambulance from the Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department was dispatched.
Delma Island lies approximately 30km off the coast of Abu Dhabi.
The police used their new medical transportation system for this airlift service.
The patient was transferred from the island to the hospital in an isolation capsule, which was launched in August last year.
The capsule, a first-of-its-kind in the region, prevents transmission of infection from the patient to family members or paramedics.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Many expats extending...
Massive demand for UAE visit visa extensions. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Sons bury father using an...
Police have initiated a probe and will take action against the sons... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Govt hospital to set up...
Team of experts formed to help people overcome overwhelming grief READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Nearly 600 doctors died of Covid in 2nd...
New Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh together accounted for 45 per cent ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Hiring for banks in Abu Dhabi tomorrow
Candidates outside the UAE will also be considered for the jobs. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Many expats extending...
Travel agents are seeing a massive demand for visa extensions. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 10-year salary for family of staff who die...
The new policy will support the families of employees who lost their... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Covid-19 patient on remote island airlifted...
The patient was transferred from the island to the hospital in an... READ MORE