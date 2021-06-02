UAE: Covid-19 patient on remote island airlifted to hospital

The patient was transferred from the island to the hospital in an isolation capsule, which was launched in August last year.

A Covid-19 patient, who needed urgent medical assistance, has been airlifted to a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Police said that a helicopter was dispatched to airlift the 50-year-old Asian resident to Al Rahba Hospital.

The police had received an SOS that the resident in Delma Island was in urgent need of assistance.

Following this, the air ambulance from the Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department was dispatched.

Delma Island lies approximately 30km off the coast of Abu Dhabi.

The police used their new medical transportation system for this airlift service.

The capsule, a first-of-its-kind in the region, prevents transmission of infection from the patient to family members or paramedics.