UAE: Audio clip about Covid situation in country goes viral; ministry slams rumours

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Community Protection (Mohap) took to social media on Sunday to warn the public against rumours related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a tweet on their official account, the ministry denied the contents of an audio recording that has been doing the rounds on some social media platforms.

The clip features a woman talking about the Covid-19 situation in the UAE and makes claims that the ministry has categorically denied.

The authority has urged the public to obtain news only from government agencies and their official platforms. It stressed that those who share non-verified information may be liable to legal prosecution.

Authorities have, in the past, warned that anyone spreading fake information and rumours on social media about coronavirus in the country will be punished according to the online law.

Those violating online laws face jail sentences ranging from three years up to life in prison or fines that can reach up to Dh3 million, they said.