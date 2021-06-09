UAE: 96,659 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Events and exhibitions in the UAE are open only to Covid-19 vaccinated residents.

The UAE has administered 96,659 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 13.5 million. This takes the rate of doses to 136.58 per 100 people.

Events and exhibitions in the UAE are open only to Covid-19 vaccinated residents, a top official reiterated on June 8.

Additionally, attendees must present a Covid-negative result issued no more than 48 hours prior to the event.

The UAE has the highest Covid vaccine distribution rate in the world.

The country has vaccinated close to 85 per cent of eligible categories of residents. Additionally, over 95 per cent of the elderly residents have received the jab.

A top World Health Organization official estimated that COVID-19 vaccination coverage of at least 80% is needed to significantly lower the risk that “imported” coronavirus cases like those linked to new variants could spawn a cluster or a wider outbreak.

Dr Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergencies chief, told a news conference that ultimately, “high levels of vaccination coverage are the way out of this pandemic.”

Many rich countries have been moving to vaccinate teenagers and children — who have lower risk of more dangerous cases of COVID-19 than the elderly or people with comorbidities — even as those same countries face pressure to share vaccines with poorer ones that lack them.