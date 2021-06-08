UAE events open only to Covid vaccinated residents

The UAE has the highest Covid vaccine distribution rate in the world.

Events and exhibitions in the UAE are open only to Covid-19 vaccinated residents, a top official reiterated on Tuesday.

Additionally, attendees must present a Covid-negative result issued no more than 48 hours prior to the event.

They must adhere to all Covid safety measures, including wearing a mask and social distancing.

The UAE has the highest Covid vaccine distribution rate in the world.

The country has vaccinated close to 85 per cent of eligible categories of residents. Additionally, over 95 per cent of the elderly residents have received the jab.

In the last 24 hours, 63,984 doses of the vaccine were administered. This takes the total number of doses administered to 13.41 million, with a distribution rate of 135.6 doses per 100 people.

Officials had last month announced that all kinds of events and exhibitions in the UAE are restricted to Covid-vaccinated residents only.

These include sports, cultural, social and art events.

Residents must have the active letter E on the UAE’s Covid tracing app Al Hosn to gain entry to events.

Vaccinated residents get the letter E on the Al Hosn app 28 days after receiving the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. It remains active for only seven days after. To renew the status, they would need to take a Covid-19 PCR test, which extends it for another seven days.

