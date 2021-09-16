UAE: 83,410 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Total number of doses administered in the country now stands at 19.2 million.
The UAE has administered 83,410 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 19.2 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 194.60 per 100 people.
>> Pakistan: Get vaccinated or face curbs as September 30 deadline nears
Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai aged 18 and above are required to present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test as per the latest safety protocol announced by organisers on Wednesday.
Internationally, Drew Weissman's decades of research helped pave the way for mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, but the scientist isn't resting on his laurels.
The University of Pennsylvania immunologist, who on Thursday shared the $3 million 2022 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences with his longtime collaborator Katalin Kariko, is now spearheading efforts to design a new vaccine against all coronaviruses.
