UAE: 65,999 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Three colours will be used to rate Covid-19 safety standards in UAE schools.

The UAE has administered 65,999 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17.9 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 181.24 per 100 people.

Public schools in the UAE have been classified for their health safety standards such as the number of Covid-19 cases detected among pupils and other members of the institutions along with their level of compliance with the guidelines ahead of the new academic year, which starts on Sunday, August 29.

The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) said its school operations sector has classified the institutions into three distinct categories such as green, orange and red.

The reopening guidelines, which were issued recently, stated that the classification of institutions is a new mechanism to uphold health safety for the school community at large.

Meanwhile, the search for the origins of the Covid pandemic that has killed millions and crippled economies is at a standstill even as time is running out, scientists charged with the task by the UN warned Wednesday.

An initial report by the team of independent, international experts sent to China by the World Health Organization in January concluded that it was most likely that the SARS-CoV-2 virus jumped from bats to humans via an intermediate animal.