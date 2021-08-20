UAE: 56,131 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Total doses administered in the country now stand at 17,622,541 million.

The UAE has administered 56,131 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 16.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 176.18 per 100 people.

The Indian drug regulator's subject expert committee has recommended emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila's three-dose Covid-19 vaccine, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources.

The committee added that Zydus needs to submit additional data for the 2-dose regimen of its vaccine, CNBC-TV18 said in a tweet. The generic drugmaker, listed as Cadila Healthcare Ltd, applied for the authorisation of the vaccine ZyCoV-D on July 1, based on an efficacy rate of 66.6 per cent in a late-stage trial of more than 28,000 volunteers nationwide.

The UK's health regulator has approved an antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron and Roche to prevent and treat Covid-19, it said on Friday, adding it was trying to roll it out to patients soon.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the drug Ronapreve could help prevent infection, help resolve symptoms of severe Covid-19 infection and reduce the chances of hospitalisation. "This treatment will be a significant addition to our armoury to tackle Covid-19," British health minister Sajid Javid said in a statement.