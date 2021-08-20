UAE: 56,131 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Total doses administered in the country now stand at 17,622,541 million.
The UAE has administered 56,131 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 16.6 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 176.18 per 100 people.
The Indian drug regulator's subject expert committee has recommended emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila's three-dose Covid-19 vaccine, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources.
The committee added that Zydus needs to submit additional data for the 2-dose regimen of its vaccine, CNBC-TV18 said in a tweet. The generic drugmaker, listed as Cadila Healthcare Ltd, applied for the authorisation of the vaccine ZyCoV-D on July 1, based on an efficacy rate of 66.6 per cent in a late-stage trial of more than 28,000 volunteers nationwide.
The UK's health regulator has approved an antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron and Roche to prevent and treat Covid-19, it said on Friday, adding it was trying to roll it out to patients soon.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the drug Ronapreve could help prevent infection, help resolve symptoms of severe Covid-19 infection and reduce the chances of hospitalisation. "This treatment will be a significant addition to our armoury to tackle Covid-19," British health minister Sajid Javid said in a statement.
The #UAE has administered 17,622,541 doses of the #Covid19Vaccine to date, authorities announced.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) August 20, 2021
Official data released on Friday, Aug 20, said 56,131 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. The net dose rate is 178.18 per 100 people.#COVID19 #vaccine pic.twitter.com/HNwDngqe4h
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 56,131 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Total doses administered in the country now stand at 17,622,541... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,070 Covid-19 cases, 1,619...
The country has conducted 71 million Covid tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sri Lanka announces lockdown as Covid cases surge
The nation recorded its highest single-day death toll of 187 and 3,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India approves Cadila's 3-dose needle-free ...
Cadila's vaccine will be the second home-grown shot to get emergency... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 56,131 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Total doses administered in the country now stand at 17,622,541... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: New Covid-19 rules come into effect
Unvaccinated people stopped from entering malls, restaurants, cafes,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,070 Covid-19 cases, 1,619...
The country has conducted 71 million Covid tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Green pass: Abu Dhabi sees surge in vaccination,...
From Friday, entry to most public places in the emirate will be... READ MORE