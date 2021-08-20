Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India approves Cadila's 3-dose needle-free vaccine

Reuters/Bengaluru
Filed on August 20, 2021

(AP file)

Cadila's vaccine will be the second home-grown shot to get emergency approval in India.


The Indian drug regulator's subject expert committee has recommended emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila's three-dose Covid-19 vaccine, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources.

The committee added that Zydus needs to submit additional data for the 2-dose regimen of its vaccine, CNBC-TV18 said in a tweet.

The generic drugmaker, listed as Cadila Healthcare Ltd, applied for the authorisation of the vaccine ZyCoV-D on July 1, based on an efficacy rate of 66.6 per cent in a late-stage trial of more than 28,000 volunteers nationwide.

If approved, Zydus Cadila's vaccine will be the second home-grown shot to get emergency authorisation in India after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Zydus Cadila and India's drug regulator did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.




