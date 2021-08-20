Covid-19: India approves Cadila's 3-dose needle-free vaccine
Cadila's vaccine will be the second home-grown shot to get emergency approval in India.
The Indian drug regulator's subject expert committee has recommended emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila's three-dose Covid-19 vaccine, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources.
The committee added that Zydus needs to submit additional data for the 2-dose regimen of its vaccine, CNBC-TV18 said in a tweet.
The generic drugmaker, listed as Cadila Healthcare Ltd, applied for the authorisation of the vaccine ZyCoV-D on July 1, based on an efficacy rate of 66.6 per cent in a late-stage trial of more than 28,000 volunteers nationwide.
If approved, Zydus Cadila's vaccine will be the second home-grown shot to get emergency authorisation in India after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
Zydus Cadila and India's drug regulator did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India approves Cadila's 3-dose needle-...
Cadila's vaccine will be the second home-grown shot to get emergency... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 Delta variant: Sydney imposes nightly...
A curfew from 9pm to 5am would take effect from Monday in the 12... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Some UAE residents struggle to lead...
The pandemic has affected the mental health of people across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK approves Regeneron-Roche antibody...
The drug is not intended to be used as a substitute for vaccination:... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Green pass: Abu Dhabi sees surge in vaccination,...
From Friday, entry to most public places in the emirate will be... READ MORE
-
Transport
DXB rush: Dubai Metro operating hours extended on ...
Passengers can carry two suitcases and hand luggage. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: Pakistan, Sri Lanka flights for...
Currently, Etihad is operating flights for transit passengers from... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai banker is first Pakistani woman to climb...
Pakistan’s Naila Kiani aims to climb all top peaks in the world. READ MORE