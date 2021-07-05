UAE: 40,434 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE has become the most vaccinated nation in the world.

The UAE has administered 40,434 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 15.5 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 157.4 per 100 people.

Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna set off a persistent immune reaction in the human body that may protect against Covid-19 for years, scientists reported recently.

A study published in the Nature journal stated there is growing evidence that most people immunised with messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines may not need boosters, as long as the virus and its variants do not mutate beyond its current form.

The study also said that people who recovered from Covid-19 before being vaccinated may not require the booster dose, even if the virus undergoes significant transformation. However, it remains unclear whether vaccinations alone will have long-lasting effects against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Doctors in the UAE have said that while the study results are promising, there needs to be more research to conclusively state that mRNA vaccines will be long-term solutions against Covid-19.

As on July 4, the country has administered over 15.53 million vaccine doses. According to data released by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), 64 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 74 per cent have received at least one dose.

According to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker data, the UAE has overtaken the Seychelles to become the most vaccinated country. Seychelles has administered enough doses to cover 71.7 per cent of its population.

On May 23 this year, the UAE had overtaken Israel when it comes to vaccination administration rates.