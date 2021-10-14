UAE: 35,187 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
UAE continues to lead in global rankings for Covid-19 vaccination rates
The UAE has administered 35,187 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.6 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 208.42 per 100 people.
Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), said that the UAE continues to lead in global rankings for Covid-19 vaccination rates in a new evidence of the resilience of its medical sector and ability to efficiently respond to the pandemic and ensure public health and safety.
However, the tiny Pacific nation of Palau has the world's highest percentage of people vaccinated against Covid-19, the Red Cross said on Thursday, urging the country's laggard neighbours to follow its example and step up incoluation efforts.
Fully 99 per cent of Palau's population over 12 has had both shots of vaccine for the new coronavirus, the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) said, citing government figures which also show that this amounts to 16,152 people.
