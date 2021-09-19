UAE: 33,216 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
New study finds people who are vaccinated are less likely to experience stress
The UAE has administered 33,216 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 19.4 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 196.6 per 100 people.
Vietnam has approved Cuba’s Abdala vaccine for use against the new coronavirus, the government said on Saturday, as the Southeast Asian country is battling its worst outbreak.
Abdala becomes the eighth Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in Vietnam, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the region, with only 6.3 per cent of its 98 million people having received at least two shots.
Meanwhile, a new study has found that people who are vaccinated against Covid-19 are less likely to experience stress — and UAE doctors and residents are in agreement.
Conducted by the University of Southern California, the research — published in PLOS Journal — highlights the positive mental health effects in people who received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
