UAE: 16,638 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The total doses administered in the UAE now stand at 19.8 million.
The UAE has administered 16,638 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at19.8 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 200.93 per 100 people.
A small-scale clinical study of the combined use of the AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light vaccines against Covid-19 has shown strong antibody growth in a majority of the study’s participants, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Monday.
The data was collected from 20 people who took part in a 100-person study in Azerbaijan that began in February. They first received the AstraZeneca shot followed by the one-dose Russian-made Sputnik Light shot 29 days later, RDIF said.
Meanwhile, Thailand will waive its mandatory quarantine requirement in Bangkok and nine regions from November 1 to vaccinated arrivals, authorities said on Monday, as the country tries to boost its immunisation rate and revive its battered tourism sector.
The regions include popular tourist areas Chiang Mai, Phangnga, Krabi, Hua Hin, Pattaya, and Cha-am, and follow the successful reopening of Phuket and Samui islands to vaccinated people in pilot schemes since July.
