Covid-19: Small study shows antibody growth from AstraZeneca, Sputnik Light vaccine mix

Reuters/Moscow
Filed on September 27, 2021
Photo: Reuters

The data was collected from 20 people who took part in a 100-person study in Azerbaijan that began in February

A small-scale clinical study of the combined use of the AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light vaccines against Covid-19 has shown strong antibody growth in a majority of the study’s participants, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Monday.

The data was collected from 20 people who took part in a 100-person study in Azerbaijan that began in February. They first received the AstraZeneca shot followed by the one-dose Russian-made Sputnik Light shot 29 days later, RDIF said.

“According to the results of the interim analysis, a fourfold or higher increase in neutralising antibodies to the spike protein (S-protein) of the SARS-CoV-2 was found in 85 per cent of the volunteers on the 57th day of the study,” RDIF said.




