UAE: 110, 605 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Total doses administered now stand at 12.7 million

The UAE has administered 110,605 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 12.7 million. This takes the rate of doses to 128.98 per 100 people.

Earlier today, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health announced that it is offering booster shots of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to those who have completed their final dose at least six months ago.

The emirate’s Department of Health announced on Saturday that the free booster was available by walk-in at any of the 100+ vaccination centres across Abu Dhabi. Residents can find their nearest vaccination centre by visiting doh.gov.ae.

On Friday, the European Commission authorised Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine for use in children as young as 12, paving the way for a broader roll-out in the bloc after similar clearances in the United States and Canada.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said in March that their two-dose vaccine regimen was shown to be safe and highly effective in a trial of 2,260 12- to 15-year-olds.