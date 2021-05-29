- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: 110, 605 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Total doses administered now stand at 12.7 million
The UAE has administered 110,605 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 12.7 million. This takes the rate of doses to 128.98 per 100 people.
ALSO READ:
>> India's Covid-19 recovery rate crosses 90%
>> Saudi alters vaccine schedule for those who test positive after first dose
Earlier today, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health announced that it is offering booster shots of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to those who have completed their final dose at least six months ago.
The emirate’s Department of Health announced on Saturday that the free booster was available by walk-in at any of the 100+ vaccination centres across Abu Dhabi. Residents can find their nearest vaccination centre by visiting doh.gov.ae.
On Friday, the European Commission authorised Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine for use in children as young as 12, paving the way for a broader roll-out in the bloc after similar clearances in the United States and Canada.
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said in March that their two-dose vaccine regimen was shown to be safe and highly effective in a trial of 2,260 12- to 15-year-olds.
The #UAE has administered 12,756,630 doses of the #Covid19Vaccine to date, authorities announced.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) May 29, 2021
Official data released on Saturday, May 29, said 110,605 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. The net dose rate is 128.98 per 100 people.#COVID19 #vaccine pic.twitter.com/CDneqpHwWk
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 110, 605 Covid vaccine doses administered in ...
Total doses administered now stand at 12.7 million READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi home quarantine rules; all you need to ...
Isolation guidelines will differ for those quarantining after coming... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi lifts ban on travellers arriving from 11...
Travellers will still require quarantine procedures. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Women marshals to enforce Covid norms in...
Eleven women marshals hired to help municipality curb spread of virus READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid vaccine: Who is eligible to get booster ...
People must go to same entities from where they received their... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New hybrid Covid variant found, spreads quickly...
New Vietnam variant is a combination of B.1.617.2 and British strains,... READ MORE
-
Local Business
UAE reduces penalties for violating tax laws
FTA to amend administrative penalties in support of businesses... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi home quarantine rules; all you need to ...
Isolation guidelines will differ for those quarantining after coming... READ MORE