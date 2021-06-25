UAE: 105,676 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The government of Abu Dhabi said that tourists visiting the capital city are "not eligible" for the Covid-19 vaccine.

The UAE has administered 106,676 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 14.9 million. This takes the rate of doses to 151.06 per 100 people.

More than 7,000 drivers of public buses and taxis in Abu Dhabi have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, the government of Abu Dhabi said that tourists visiting the capital city are “not eligible” for the Covid-19 vaccine. An update to the emirate’s vaccine booking app led to inaccurate claims that visitors could “fly in to get the vaccine”. The vaccine will only be offered to those on expired residency or entry visas, authorities clarified. The government mandate would cover new residents, visitors who often arrive on a 30-day tourist visa and have to wait several weeks before receiving a residency visa, and residents out of work or in between jobs.

In Abu Dhabi, more than 7,000 drivers of public buses and taxis have received the Covid-19 vaccine, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced on Thursday. In total, 7,166 drivers were vaccinated by the end of May, including all 1,460 public bus drivers, and 5,706 taxi drivers.

Russia on Friday launched into circulation its fourth vaccine against Covid-19, the one-dose Sputnik Light. Sputnik Light deploys just the first dose of Russia’s flagship Sputnik V vaccine, which uses a first shot and booster separated by a gap of at least 21 days. The one-dose Sputnik Light will be used as the booster shot for Russians vaccinated with their first two doses six months ago or more, officials have said.

Japan said it would send 2 million additional doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine to Taiwan and Vietnam and arrangements were being made to send 1 million doses each to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. The direct donations come as wealthy nations are being pushed to provide more doses to the global vaccine-sharing scheme Covax to cover a 200-million dose shortfall.

Egypt will allow travellers who have taken full doses of approved Covid-19 coronavirus vaccines to enter without taking a PCR test, the health ministry said on Thursday. Travellers must present QR-coded certificates that they have received their full doses of one of six Covid-19 vaccines approved by Egypt and the WHO at least two weeks before their arrival.