UAE: More than 7,000 cabbies, bus drivers receive Covid jab
Move is part of a campaign that aims to vaccinate all employees and workers in the transport sector
More than 7,000 drivers of public buses and taxis in Abu Dhabi have received the Covid-19 vaccine.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on Thursday said that it completed the vaccination of 7,166 drivers by the end of May in a campaign launched in coordination with the Department of Health (DoH) and Abu Dhabi Health Service Company (SEHA) in Abu Dhabi.
The move is part of a campaign that aims to vaccinate all employees and workers in the transport sector in the emirate in order to control the outbreak of Covid-19 and maintain the safety of all.
According to the ITC, all its public bus drivers totaling up 1,460, have been vaccinated.
“In addition, 5,706 taxi drivers out of the 6,938 drivers, which is 82 percent of the total number have also received the Covid vaccine,” the ITC said in a statement.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Health
UAE: Ministry unveils world’s first...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) revealed the first... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: 2 expats steal Dh10,000 from partygoers,...
The two defendants and their six accomplices took out knives and... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for Thursday
The weather today will be partly cloudy and hot. READ MORE
-
Education
Delayed CBSE results: Students worry about...
Some European universities will be closing their admission process... READ MORE
-
News
Healthcare highest priority: Sheikh Mohammed
Dubai Ruler expresses happiness over resumption of in-person events... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: DEWA urges residents to be wary of fraud...
Authority tells customers not to click on any links or open... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Filipino expats remember ex-President...
Aquino served the Philippines as president from 2010 to 2016. READ MORE
-
News
Ras Al Khaimah Ruler has heart-warming chat with...
Sheikh Saud engages in question and answer session with Grade 1... READ MORE