UAE: More than 7,000 cabbies, bus drivers receive Covid jab

Move is part of a campaign that aims to vaccinate all employees and workers in the transport sector

More than 7,000 drivers of public buses and taxis in Abu Dhabi have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on Thursday said that it completed the vaccination of 7,166 drivers by the end of May in a campaign launched in coordination with the Department of Health (DoH) and Abu Dhabi Health Service Company (SEHA) in Abu Dhabi.

The move is part of a campaign that aims to vaccinate all employees and workers in the transport sector in the emirate in order to control the outbreak of Covid-19 and maintain the safety of all.

According to the ITC, all its public bus drivers totaling up 1,460, have been vaccinated.

“In addition, 5,706 taxi drivers out of the 6,938 drivers, which is 82 percent of the total number have also received the Covid vaccine,” the ITC said in a statement.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com