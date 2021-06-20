Saudi announces partial lifting of Covid precautionary measures for mosques
The mosques were temporarily shut down for sanitization purposes
Saudi Arabia has announced the partial lifting of Covid-19 precautionary measures from mosques across the Kingdom.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance recently reopened a number of mosques after temporarily shutting them down for sanitization purposes. A number of Covid cases had been found among worshipper leading to the temporary closure.
According to Arab News, seven mosques were reopened in the Kingdom – one in Makkah, six in Riyadh, three in Baha and Jazan, and a one mosque each in Najran and Asir.
According to a tweet on Haramain Sharifain, the new measures will allow:
>> Return of Mushafs (Quran) to the mosques
>> Removing time limitations between adhan (or azan) and Iqamah and of the Jumuah Khutbah
>> Lessons can be conducted in mosques
BREAKING NEWS— Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) June 20, 2021
Saudi Arabia orders to reverse partial precautionary measures of COVID-19 from Mosques accross the Kingdom
1. Return of Mushafs (Quran) to the Mosques
2. Removing time limitations between Adhan and Iqamah and of the Jumuah Khutbah
3. Return of lessons in Mosques
