Saudi announces partial lifting of Covid precautionary measures for mosques

The mosques were temporarily shut down for sanitization purposes

Saudi Arabia has announced the partial lifting of Covid-19 precautionary measures from mosques across the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance recently reopened a number of mosques after temporarily shutting them down for sanitization purposes. A number of Covid cases had been found among worshipper leading to the temporary closure.

According to Arab News, seven mosques were reopened in the Kingdom – one in Makkah, six in Riyadh, three in Baha and Jazan, and a one mosque each in Najran and Asir.

According to a tweet on Haramain Sharifain, the new measures will allow:

>> Return of Mushafs (Quran) to the mosques

>> Removing time limitations between adhan (or azan) and Iqamah and of the Jumuah Khutbah

>> Lessons can be conducted in mosques