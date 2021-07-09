Netherlands re-imposes Covid-19 restrictions due to infection surge
Prime Minister said the measures would remain in place until August 14.
The Netherlands on Friday re-imposed restrictions on nightclubs, restaurants and music festivals just weeks after they were lifted, in an effort to halt a sudden surge in Covid-19 infections, mostly among young adults.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the measures would take effect from Saturday morning and remain in place until August 14.
