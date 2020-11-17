Luis Suarez: Uruguay striker tests positive for Covid-19 before World Cup qualifier
Other members of the squad had all tested negative ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at home to Brazil.
Atletico Madrid and Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has tested positive for Covid-19, the Uruguay national team said in a statement on Monday.
Uruguay's statement said top scorer Suarez and stand-in goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz plus a staff member had tested positive. Other members of the squad had all tested negative ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at home to Brazil.
The statement added that both players and the staff member were in good health and said the team had followed protocol and taken the appropriate measures following the results.
Suarez, who scored a penalty in Uruguay's 3-0 win over Colombia on Friday, is now ruled out of the match with Brazil.
He will almost certainly also miss his club's La Liga match against his former club Barcelona on Nov 21.
The Uruguayan is Atletico's joint-top scorer this season alongside Joao Felix, grabbing five goals since switching from Barca on a free transfer in September.
Suarez is the latest high-profile player to test positive for the virus during an international break, after Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was infected while on duty with Egypt.
Last month, Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive while representing Portugal and was forced to miss several games for Juventus.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Hungarian village firm takes global...
SciCons is producing monoclonal antibodies to help the world's big... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Breakthrough Covid-19 vaccine tech...
Moderna and BioNTech are applying mRNA technology to experimental... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Video: UK PM Boris Johnson insists he’s...
"It doesn’t matter that I’m fit as a butcher’s dog, ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UK orders 5 million Moderna vaccine...
Britain had previously secured supply deals for a total of 350... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected
Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet on court's directive
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appointed as interior minister and Dr. Abdul... READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews