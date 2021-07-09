Lambda Covid variant: What we know so far

The Lambda variant has been detected in 30 countries so far.

The new Covid-19 variant, called Lambda, was officially classified as a variant of interest by the WHO last month. While Delta is listed as a variant of concern, Lambda has been placed in the lower alert category.

Also known as the C 37 strain, the Lambda variant was first detected in Peru in August 2020. It is now the dominant variant in the country, accounting for more than 70 per cent of all Covid cases this year. It also has a significant presence in Chile, Argentina and Ecuador.

Reports suggest that vaccines in current use will remain protective against the Lambda variant. The C 37 strain is known to carry a number of mutations, which could potentially lead to increased transmissibility or increased resistance to antibodies from a Covid-19 vaccination. The Lambda variant has been detected in 30 countries so far.

Public Health England has added Lambda to its list of variants under investigation. About half a dozen cases have been detected in the UK, all linked to overseas travel. Health officials in the country said that there is no evidence of the variant causing a more severe disease or rendering vaccines less effective.