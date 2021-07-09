Covid-19: Canada detects cases of Lambda variant
The Public Health Agency of Canada is monitoring Lambda to see how it spreads and how it responds to vaccines.
Canada’s chief public health officer says there are cases of the latest Covid-19 variant of interest in the country, but it’s too early to know how widespread it is or what impact it could have.
Dr Theresa Tam said on Thursday 11 cases of the Lambda variant that was first identified in Peru last year have been reported to Health Canada to date. However, the National Institute of Public Health of Quebec said on Thursday it has confirmed 27 cases already, all in March and April.
The Public Health Agency of Canada is monitoring Lambda to see how it spreads and how it responds to vaccines, Tam said.
“We’re just trying to gather up some information on who it is that’s having the Lambda variant right now, but there’s very few cases at this point,” she said.
Early studies, including one from New York University published July 2, suggest Lambda may be a bit resistant to antibodies produced by the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, but concluded it is not by enough “to cause a significant loss of protection against infection.”
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Canada detects cases of Lambda variant
The Public Health Agency of Canada is monitoring Lambda to see how it ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No jabs, no job: Fiji to make vaccine compulsory
All public servants must go on leave if they have not had their first ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights carrying returning New Zealanders from...
New Zealand has suspended quarantine-free travel with New South Wales. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Pfizer to seek authorisation for 3rd...
The companies said that they believe that a third dose may be needed... READ MORE
-
MENA
Haj: Saudi selects 60,000 pilgrims this year amid ...
Pilgrims shortlisted for this year’s Haj represent 150... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer to seek authorisation for 3rd booster shot
The companies said that they believe that a third dose may be needed... READ MORE
-
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words: English and...
Shashi Tharoor’s World of Words is a weekly column in which the ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo for no-spectator...
The flame was brought on stage in a lantern and handed to Tokyo... READ MORE
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light