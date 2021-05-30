- EVENTS
India-UAE flights to remain suspended until June 30: Emirates
Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted for travel.
Emirates has extended the suspension of passenger flights from India to the UAE until June 30, the airline stated on Sunday.
"Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE," the airline said.
UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised Covid19 protocols will be exempt for travel, the airline said.
The airline offered passengers two choices for cancelled bookings. Passengers could choose to keep their tickets for a future flight. In this case, they would not need to call up the airline, but rather visit the airline's website for required information.
The second option is to rebook the flight for an alternative date, for which the airline recommended that affected passengers contact their respective travel agents or booking office.
Flights from India to UAE were first suspended from 11.59pm on April 24.
This was further extended on May 4 by the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in light of a deadly second wave of Covid-19 currently affecting India.
