India: Over 150 homeless in Delhi receive first dose of Covid vaccine

At a camp at Nigambhodh shelter home, 150 homeless people turned up in the sweltering heat on Friday and were guided by volunteers.

For thousands of homeless people in Delhi, getting the Covid vaccination is a major challenge. While many do not have proper IDs, there are others who are scared of getting vaccinated as they are unsure about the benefits.

To overcome their fears and to encourage them to get vaccinated, the directorate-general of health services (DGHS) has started organising vaccination camps in the national capital.

“We are coordinating with NGOs who have been tasked with bringing in people from different areas,” Dr Himanshu, DGHS, central district, told the media. “They are being given all the information about the vaccine. There was initial apprehension, but it went away when they saw others take it. We wish to cover as many people as possible in the coming days.”

At a camp at Nigambhodh shelter home, 150 homeless people turned up in the sweltering heat on Friday and were guided by volunteers. About 7,000 of them live in shelter homes in the area, but many do not have proper IDs. The officials divided those who did not have any IDs into groups of 50 and they were inoculated on the basis of the Aadhaar card number of the NGO official associated with them.

“The NGO member would be responsible for those 50 people and would inform them about the second dose,” said Himanshu. “This way, people with no documents could also get vaccinated.”