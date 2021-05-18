- EVENTS
India: Former IMA president Dr KK Aggarwal dies of Covid-19
Padma Shri awardee Dr KK Agarwal passed away on Monday night after a long battle with Covid-19.
A statement posted on his Twitter handle said he died on May 17 at 11.30 p.m. in New Delhi.
"Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programmes and saved countless lives," the statement said.
"He wanted his life to be celebrated and not mourned. His spirit of spreading positivity in the direst of circumstances must be kept alive in each one of us. Let us remember him for his work and indomitable spirit," it said.
May 17, 2021
Dr Agarwal had been admitted to AIIMS several days ago and was on ventilator support.
Dr Agarwal was also a renowned cardiologist of the country and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2010.
